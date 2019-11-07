Quad City families are pleading with drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Denice Murray lost her daughter in a serious car accident.

Rhonda Carlson was 22-years-old when she and her younger sister, Megan Carlson, headed off on a road trip to Chicago. Megan was driving when Rhonda asked her to help change the CD.

Megan overcorrected swerved into oncoming traffic and slammed into a semi-truck on i-80 in Henry county. Her sister, the passenger, died at the scene.

Megan was left with a broken femur and broken foot, a shattered kneecap, a collapsed lung and bruised liver. Mother and daughter say they re-live the accident every time they see a distracted driver.

Distracted driving claimed more than 300 lives last year.