Man shot in leg and arrested after shootout with Burlington police

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Police say they shot a man in the leg and arrested him after a day-long pursuit and shootout.

Lt. Adam Schaefer says on Thursday, November 7, around 3:06 p.m. police responded to the 1700-block of Amelia Street for reports of multiple shots being fired.

Officers found evidence of a shotgun being fired. They say the suspect had already fled the area. There were no reported injuries at this scene.

Later at 3:55 p.m., the Burlington Police Department responded to the area of Highway 34 and Central Avenue regarding a car crash.

Witnesses say a man fled on foot from the car involved in the accident and was armed with a shotgun.

Police say the man was seen running into the timber south of Highway 34. The Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate the man armed with the shotgun.

Around 4:09 p.m. Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputies found the man who was still armed with the shotgun.

Police say the man exchanged gunfire with the deputies before fleeing back into the wooded area.

At 4:44 p.m. the man was found at the edge of the wooded area and taken into custody in the 1100-block of Agency Street. The man had been shot in his leg and was transported to the hospital. No officers were injured in this incident.

The name of the suspect and deputies involved in the officer-involved shooting are not being released at this time. The Burlington Police Department was assisted in the active shooter situation by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, West Burlington Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement.

Charges are pending consultation with the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office.