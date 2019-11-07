× East Galesburg mayor, entire police department resign

EAST GALESBURG, Illinois– The mayor of East Galesburg and the village’s entire police department resigned.

Mayor Teri Peterson resigned Wednesday saying she has experienced “individuals taking pictures of me in a public place, video recordings and audio recordings of me without my knowledge or permission,” in a letter posted on the Village of East Galesburg Facebook page just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2019.

In the letter, Peterson said members of the East Galesburg Village Board “have an agenda that focuses on… undoing everything that had been put in place by the past board.”

Peterson continues to say the village’s employees “micromanages [sic] and have been to do things that are unrealistic.”

In the Facebook post, the East Galesburg Police Department described as “Jack Harlan, Adam and Barry” also resigned. Amidst the resignations, a village clerk named only as Terry and the city hall’s lone maintenance worker named Kole also stepped down.

“I am very sorry I could not fulfill my term as Mayor, but for the sake of my family, professional life and sanity I felt it necessary to step down,” Peterson wrote in the post.

“I know there will be speculation, accusations and mud slinging going on on social media and within the village as it has already started. Please know that each of us are disappointed in that we ALL had hopes of working as a team to make East Galesburg a better place to live and grow.”

Police resignations are effective Nov. 17, 2019.

There are no further details on why these resignations have occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.