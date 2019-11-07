× 4 people arrested on cocaine charges in Dixon

DIXON, Illinois- On November 6th, Dixon Police say they arrested several individuals selling cocaine within the City of Dixon.

The department claims they had received complaints and information on drug activity within the 1000 block area of Highland Avenue.

The people arrested and their charges are as follows:

Vanessa M. Echartea 43, was arrested in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue on November 6.

Echartea was charged with one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class x felony.

One count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams) a class 1 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class 4 felony.

Echartea also has extra charges as police say they had already been investigating her since August of 2019.

The extra charges are two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a church, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class x felony, two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams) a class 1 felony, and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class 4 felony.

Roaul L. Anderson 42, of Rock Falls, Illinois was arrested in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue on November 6.

Anderson was charged with one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class x felony.

One count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams) a class 1 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class 4 felony.

Toniette S. Freeman 41, of Rock Falls, Illinois was arrested in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue on November 6.

Freeman was charged with one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a park, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class x felony.

One count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams) a class 1 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class 4 felony.

Lonnie L. McGee 65, of Sterling, Illinois was arrested in the 100 block of West 7th Street on November 6, 2019.

Mcgee was charged with one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class x felony.

One count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, (1 gram or more but less than 15 grams) a class 1 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (less than 15 grams of cocaine) a class 4 felony.