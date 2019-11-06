Election Results

Wheel of Misfortune; Kody Langdon wanted for burglary

Posted 5:42 pm, November 6, 2019, by

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 20-year-old Kody Langdon. He's 5' 11", 155 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. He is wanted by Rock Island County for failure to appear on original charge of burglary.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward.

