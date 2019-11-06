Veterans Day freebies & deals

Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th. Many businesses and organizations have special deals and events marking the occasion and honoring America’s heroes. Here’s a list to keep track of them.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu, on Nov. 11.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: On Monday, Nov. 11, the restaurant is offering a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral Restaurants’ Military Appreciation Night free dinner will be available on Nov. 11, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Military retirees, veterans, active-duty, National Guard and Reserves are all welcome.

Gordmans: The department store chain is donating 5% of all sales, up to $50,000, on Nov. 11 to Pets for Patriots.

Great Clips: On Nov. 11, veterans and current military members can visit a Great Clips salon to receive either a free haircut or the free haircut card to use at a later date. Non-military customers can purchase a service on Veterans Day and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Haircuts are redeemable until Dec. 31.

Home Depot: Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans on Nov. 11. Home Depot offers the 10% discount year round to for active duty and retirees.

Hy-Vee: On Monday, Nov. 11, the grocery store is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members, as well as complimentary appreciation cards and a 10% discount on grocery bill totals.

Kohls: From Thursday, Nov. 7 to Monday, Nov. 11, the department store chain is offering a 30% discount to active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families with valid Military ID, Military Dependant Id, or Veteran ID. It is also offering all customers deals exclusive to the four-day period, as well at $10 for $50 Kohl’s Cash.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active military members receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Comb from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Muscatine Municipal Golf Course: On Nov. 9 and 10, the course is offering an exclusive rate of $15 for a day of golf with a cart to veterans who present their DD-214, DOD Retiree Card, or VA Benefits Card. Season pass holders who are Armed Forces veterans will receive a discount on golf carts: $5 for 9 holes or $10 for 18 holes.

National Parks: On Nov. 11, veterans will have access to over 100 National Parks that require entrance fees for free.

Planet Fitness: Veterans and active military personnel can work out for free from Nov. 8 -15. In addition to full access to club services, veterans and active military personnel are invited to bring a workout buddy at no additional charge and relax after they work out with free HydroMassage and chair massages.

Six Flags Great America: On Nov. 9 and 10, active duty members of the military, veterans, and Department of Defense employees receive complimentary admission to the park with valid proof of service, alongside the ability to purchase four discounted admission tickets for friends and family. These are only made available at the park’s tickets sales center. Additionally, on Saturday, Nov. 9, the 6th annual Legions of Beer Craft Fest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Six Flags is partnering with American Legion Post 771 and the Village of Gurnee to feature 35 beer and wine vendors and live music. All proceeds are benefitting the American Legion and Lake County Honor Flight of Illinois. Guests must have a valid form of park admission and a Legions of Craft Beer Festival ticket to access the fest.

Target: Active-duty military, veterans, Reservists and their dependents can receive a 10% discount on a purchase made in-store and online from Nov. 3 -11.

Texas Roadhouse: On Monday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the restaurant is offering free lunch from to all active, retired, or former U.S. military with proof of service. This entails a choice of one of 10 entrees from the special Veterans day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch.

T-Mobile — As Veterans Day approaches, T-Mobile announced that, starting Nov. 1, active-duty military and veterans can get 50% off the latest Samsung smartphones, including the new Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. This is in addition to their Magenta Military plan, which includes 50% off family lines, available to military, veterans and their families year-round.

Verizon: As Veterans Day approaches, Verizon announced that active-duty military members, Reservists, cadets, Gold Star families and veterans can receive a 1-year membership of Amazon Prime when they add a new line of service. These customers are also eligible for Wireless and Fios discounts. The offer will run from Oct. 24 to Dec. 2. This is in addition to their year-round discounts on plans and accessories.

Villa Italian Kitchen: On Monday, Nov. 11, the restaurant is offering veterans and active duty members, with proof of service, a free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza.

Know of any deals we’re missing? Send an email to ‘news@wqad.com’.