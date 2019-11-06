× QC area mayors serve soup lunch to help combat homelessness and hunger

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mayors of the Quad Cities came together to serve at a soup luncheon to benefit agencies focused on combating hunger and homelessness.

The 27th annual Mayor’s Hunger Luncheon was held at the Golden Leaf Banquet and Convention Center, hosted by “In From the Cold.”

In From the Cold is a group of volunteers in the QC area focused on raising money for the Quad Cities Shelter and Transitional Housing Organization.

Through the years, In From the Cold has raised nearly $500,000 to help fund these agencies.