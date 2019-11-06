× Plunging temperatures in sight… Winter cold rest of the work week

Might have been a bit breezy today but it was one to enjoy because this day will be the warmest we’ll see for the rest of the year.

Temperatures have climbed well into the 50s to even around 60 in the Quad Cities! A strong cold front pushing through this afternoon will plunge temperatures into the lower 40s as we head toward evening.

The drop doesn’t stop there.

Overnight, the mercury may be as low as the mid 20s. Combined with a stiff breeze, temperatures will feel more like in the lower teens.

Throughout this transition, a few flurries or a brief snow shower can’t be ruled out, especially this evening.

The first surge of cold air will be felt for the rest of the work week with highs either at or just above the freezing mark, which is typical for the later part of December. I’m still expecting to see some wind during this period with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Temperatures will moderate some for the upcoming weekend with upper 40s on Saturday before cooler 40s are noticed on Sunday. Colder winds return to start the new week as the second wave of winter cold spills across the area with temperatures not getting out of the 20s for daytime highs!

– Chief meteorologist James Zahara

