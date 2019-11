× One injured in Davenport crash involving car and truck

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person was hurt in a crash between a car and a truck in Davenport.

A black Kia and a truck collided Wednesday afternoon, November 6 on West River Drive near Rockingham Road.

Police on scene said the driver of a black Kia involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on what caused the crash.