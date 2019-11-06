× Burlington teen arrested after stabbing another teen and strangling 57-year-old man, police say

BURLINGTON, Iowa- Police say a 19-year-old man stabbed a 19-year-old woman and strangled a 57-year-old man before being arrested.

On Tuesday, November 5, around 9:42 p.m. the Burlington Police Department says they responded to the 200-block of Hayes Street for a stabbing that had just taken place.

Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old woman who had sustained multiple injuries from the stabbing/slashing.

Officers also found a 57-year-old man who said he had been strangled and assaulted by the same person responsible for the stabbing. Both individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police say the teen responsible for the stabbing and assault is 19-year-old Steven Cottage Jr. He was arrested and charged with willful injury and felony domestic abuse assault.

Steven Cottage Jr. is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

His charges are willful injury a class C felony, and domestic abuse assault (impeding airflow) a class D felony