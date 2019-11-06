Bettendorf man reaches a personal milestone: His 500th car wash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Lou Riojas loves his car so much, he washes it at the same place multiple times a week. It’s a red G-6 Pontiac and it means the world to Riojas.

“It’s my baby,” Riojas says. “I always get compliments on it, it’s a little rusty and all but other than that it’s very sentimental to me.”

The car has its bumps and bruises, but it’s been with Riojas for more than a decade.

“I bought it new 12 years ago and I went to the car wash and got it washed and they did such a good job that I said, “you know what, I’m going to bring it back”,” Riojas remembers.

Riojas claims he’s a perfectionist with his vehicle, which is why he takes it to Total Detailing Auto Spa at least two to three times a week. He says he’s spent $8,500 on car washes over the past 12 years.

“He’ll come in, if it rains, we are guaranteed to see him the next morning getting his rain check,” says Total Detailing employee, Paul Van Hoosier. “Getting that weather guarantee because he has to keep that puppy clean.”

On Wednesday, the workers at the auto spa treated Riojas to three free car washes in the future.

“It means a lot to me because now it’s $20 I could save,” Riojas exclaims.

Riojas says he’s never had any trouble with the car. He says the secret is to get an oil change every 3,000 miles.