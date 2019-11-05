× West Liberty votes to impose board term limits and increase pool of candidates for trustees

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Voters in West Liberty had two referendums to answer at the polls on Tuesday, November 5.

Both were regarding the trustees serving on the West Liberty Public Library Board.

The first question asked if voters would be willing to expand the pool of residents who can serve as trustees by expanding where they can live. The referendum asked if the perimeter should be expanded to include people who live within Muscatine County but within the West Liberty Community Schoool District.

The referendum passed with 87.35% of the vote.

The second referendum was about narrowing down term limits for trustees from six years to four years.

Voters decided they wanted to reduce the term limits to four years. That referendum passed with 88.54% of the vote.

