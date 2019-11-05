Tools for Teachers: Davenport teacher gets help buying books for classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Jessica Speer has been teaching in Davenport for the past five years. Her third grade classroom is full of personality but it's nothing she can't handle.

"I love the energy of a classroom," said Speer. Using the energy to push her classroom to excel.

"I love helping kids succeed and learn more and learn from their mistakes," said Speer. Giving her all to each student that walks in and out of her classroom doors and all of that hardwork deserved to be rewarded in our monthly Tools for Teachers award sponsored by Carpetland U.S.A.

"The reason I am here today is to present Miss Speer with our Tools for Teachers monthly award," said Eric Langan, with Carpetland U.S.A. "Miss Speer will be getting a $200 visa gift card to use towards her classroom to put towards tools to better teach you guys and develop you so let's give her a round of applause."

"I'm shocked and very grateful, very, very grateful," said Speer. The extra money will go towards a full set of books for her third graders.

Even on tough days Speer knows she wouldn't want to be anywhere else but with her kids in the classroom.

"It's been a lot of rollercoasters but it's been overall a really rewarding choice," said Speer.

