Several cars stolen in Bettendorf, police say lock your car

BETTENDORF, Iowa- The Bettendorf Police Department say they handled multiple vehicle burglaries in the early morning of Tuesday, November 5.

According to police, all of the vehicles were left unlocked.

The Bettendorf Police Department also received two reports of stolen vehicles. At 5:45 a.m. the same morning.

They say a witness saw several teenagers attempting to get into vehicles in the 3000 block of Parkwild Drive. After further investigation, officers determined that two vehicles were reported stolen in the areas of 3100blk of Parkwild Drive and the 2300blk of Avalon Drive.

These vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside. One stolen vehicle, a Ford Fusion, was recovered in Davenport after an accident. The second vehicle, a Chevy Cruze, was recovered by the Davenport Police Department in the 6300 block of Appomattox Drive around 8:30 a.m. this morning. Multiple juveniles were detained by Davenport Police Department as a result.

The Bettendorf Police Department would like to remind everyone to keep their vehicles, garages, and homes locked. Remove all car keys from your vehicles.