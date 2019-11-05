Find real-time election results right here

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson wins re-election; two newcomers join council

Posted 9:54 pm, November 5, 2019

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Mayor Diana Broderson has won re-election in Muscatine.

Broderson ran unopposed, even though the council impeached her two years prior.  After a court challenge, Broderson won her position back.

Two city council seats were contested for the November 5th election.

DeWayne M. Hopkins won the city’s Councilmember At-Large seat with 34% of the vote.  The city’s next Fifth Ward Alderman will be John Jindrich, who took 67% of the vote.

