× Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson wins re-election; two newcomers join council

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Mayor Diana Broderson has won re-election in Muscatine.

Broderson ran unopposed, even though the council impeached her two years prior. After a court challenge, Broderson won her position back.

Two city council seats were contested for the November 5th election.

DeWayne M. Hopkins won the city’s Councilmember At-Large seat with 34% of the vote. The city’s next Fifth Ward Alderman will be John Jindrich, who took 67% of the vote.