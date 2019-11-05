× Light snowfall stays north overnight… Winter cold on track later this week

A bit cooler compared to yesterday but ample amount of sunshine to balance our day out! Highs this afternoon will top out around the lower 40s.

We continue to track a a weak disturbance to our west that is expected to race just north of the Quad Cities later on tonight. This will carry a mix of light rain and snow across the area especially along and north of I-80. Any snow will be noticed north of Route 30 with minor accumulations of less than an inch along Highway 20. Passing lanes along this highway may be slick in spots.

On Wednesday morning, the system exits the area which will not only lead to some brief breaks of sun but seasonally pleasant temperatures. Highs that afternoon will likely reach into the lower 50s.

A strong cold front arrives Wednesday night which could lead to a light rain/snow mix. The main highlight will be the plunging temperatures for the rest of the work week. Highs both Thursday and Friday will be in the lower 30s which is typical for the middle of December!

Temperatures will briefly rebound on Saturday before even colder (Janaury-like) temperatures spill in across the area early next week!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: