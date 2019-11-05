× Here’s who Davenport voters chose to serve as aldermen

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Aldermen in six of Davenport’s eight wards were up for vote on Tuesday, November 5. Here’s what voters decided in each ward.

Click here to see which part of the city each ward covers.

Third Ward: With 100% of precincts reporting, Marion Meginnis holds her seat as 3rd Ward Alderman. She has held the position since 2017. With more than 71% of the vote, Meginnis defeated her opponent Phil Armer.

Fourth Ward: With 100% of precincts reporting, Alderman Ray Ambrose will stay in his 4th Ward Alderman. Unofficial race results show he took more than 60% of the vote while opponent Jeffrey Bass garnered just under 40%.

Ambrose has been in his seat since 1996.

Fifth Ward: Matthew Dohrmann and Kristi Miller went head-to-head for mayoral-hopeful Rita Rawson’s former ward. With 100% of precincts reporting, Dohrmann took just under 54% of the vote, leaving challenger Miller with about 46%. The candidates earned 730 and 622 votes, respectfully.

Sixth Ward: Davenport voters elected a new alderman to represent the 6th Ward. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial race results show that Benjamin Jobgen defeated incumbent Richard Clewell. Jobgen garnered about 52% of the vote and Clewell got about 47%; 1,300 and 1,171 votes respectfully.

Seventh Ward: With 100% of precincts reporting, Patrick Peacock won the 7th Ward race with about 68% of the vote over challenger Alexandra Dermody. The 7th Ward alderman is mayor-elect Mike Matson’s former position.

Eighth Ward: With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial race results show that Judith Lee has defeated Dirk Hillard for the race to be the 8th Ward Alderman. Lee got about 56% of the vote and Hillard got about 43%; 788 and 614 votes, respectfully. Previously, the seat of 8th Ward alderman had been held by Kerri Tompkins. Tompkins served in that role since 2014, but decided she would not seek reelection.