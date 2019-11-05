It’s election day – find your polling place

Fire breaks out at East Moline home during furnace repair

Posted 3:18 pm, November 5, 2019, by

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A man trying to fix a furnace at a home in East Moline was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon, November 5.  The contractor was working at a home in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue when he went outside to get a tool for the project, according to a firefighter.  That’s when the home quickly filled with smoke.

The contractor was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.  The home sustained heavy smoke damage.

A spokesperson with the East Moline Fire Department said this is a reminder for people to check their older appliances.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.