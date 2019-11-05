× Fire breaks out at East Moline home during furnace repair

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A man trying to fix a furnace at a home in East Moline was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon, November 5. The contractor was working at a home in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue when he went outside to get a tool for the project, according to a firefighter. That’s when the home quickly filled with smoke.

The contractor was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The home sustained heavy smoke damage.

A spokesperson with the East Moline Fire Department said this is a reminder for people to check their older appliances.