DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Repairs along the Interstate 280 Bridge may cause lane closures for Illinois-bound drivers.

Crews plan to start their repairs, weather permitting, on Wednesday, November 6. Civil Constructors, Inc. plan to close the outside lane as they work.

If you're driving that route on Wednesday, plan for delays and allow yourself extra time on your drive.

