Davenport West student seriously injured after being assaulted in cafeteria

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- An assault at West High School in Davenport left one student seriously injured and the other in legal trouble.

The Davenport Police Department said that around 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, one student assaulted another in the cafeteria. The student who was assaulted was seriously injured.

Police said the student who attacked the other is a 15-year-old, who was arrested and charged with assault causing serious injury.

The 15-year-old was cited and turned over to a parent, according to police.

There is no word on the condition of the student who was assaulted.

After the incident, school administration started planning a summit to gather key players in the school community together to talk about school safety.