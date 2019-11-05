× Davenport school board results are in

DAVENPORT, Iowa — From a field of 14 candidates, voters have selected four new members to represent the Davenport School Board.

The four candidates who will join the board are Karen Kline-Jerome, Kent Paustian, Daniel Gosa, and Linda Hayes. They took in 12.37%, 11.40%, 8.70%, and 8.70% of the vote, respectively.

At a candidate forum held in October, the 14 hopefuls addressed issues like student achievement and finances.

Davenport Education Association President John Kealy said getting the district’s finances in order will not be an easy task.

“The reality of it is, people want it to be simple and it’s not,” said Kealy. “It’s going to take a lot of years.”

The district has two years to make up $13 million in spent funds. In 2018, the board approved 80 job cuts in an attempt to save $1.2 million.