× Calamus-Wheatland votes yes to school referendum

WHEATLAND, Iowa — Voters in the Calamus-Wheatland Community School District voted in favor of renewing a tax levy.

On Tuesday, November 5, the school district was asking the community if they wanted to renew the 67-cent physical plant and equipment levy. According to the school board, the levy has been around for decades and provides the district with funding to update technology, improve vehicles, and pay for other expenses.

Voters approved the levy with 86.52% of the vote, a total of 231 votes for yes.