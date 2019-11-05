× Bombings reach new high in Sweden as country struggles to deal with immigrant gang violence

According to the Guardian, Sweden’s national bomb squad has been called out to 30 blasts in the past two months and 100 so far this year, more than twice the number in the same period in 2018, as concern grows about rising levels of violence by criminal gangs.

Officials say police arrested three people on the first weekend in November following an explosion in an apartment block in the southern city of Malmö that “blew out the building’s main door, shattered windows and substantially damaged the entrance level.”

The blast was the first of three in the space of 24 hours, local media reported, with others destroying cars and damaging property in Växjö, 127 miles (204km) north-east of Malmö, and Landvetter outside Gothenburg on the country’s west coast.

Most of the blasts have occurred in big cities, authorities said. Some Swedish politicians have linked the cause to the large flows of immigrants who arrived in Sweden during the 2015 migration crisis.

The squad have also defused 76 suspected bombs that were spotted before they could be detonated.

The government has announced a 34-point plan to combat the violence, including measures making it easier for police to search homes and read encrypted phone messages.