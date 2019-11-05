× Bettendorf has selected 2 new and 2 returning candidates for school board

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Voters have made their selection of four candidates running to represent the Bettendorf School Board.

The selection was narrowed from a pool of six candidates. Rebecca Eastman, Paul Castro, Joanna Doerder, and Michael Pyevich have been voted in. The candidates got 20.22%, 19.86%, 19.77%, and 18.84% of the vote, respectively.

Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich were seeking re-election. Castro has 18 years of service under his belt; Pyevich has four.

Community members had the chance to meet and hear from the candidates in mid-October at a live candidate forum.

The four people who were elected will assume director positions on the board.

Steve Geifman and Gordon Staley were not seeking re-election.