Bettendorf has selected 2 new and 2 returning candidates for school board
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Voters have made their selection of four candidates running to represent the Bettendorf School Board.
The selection was narrowed from a pool of six candidates. Rebecca Eastman, Paul Castro, Joanna Doerder, and Michael Pyevich have been voted in. The candidates got 20.22%, 19.86%, 19.77%, and 18.84% of the vote, respectively.
Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich were seeking re-election. Castro has 18 years of service under his belt; Pyevich has four.
Community members had the chance to meet and hear from the candidates in mid-October at a live candidate forum.
The four people who were elected will assume director positions on the board.
Steve Geifman and Gordon Staley were not seeking re-election.
Click here to see election results in real-time.
Find full election coverage here.
41.526264 -90.507257