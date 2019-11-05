× 1 suffering from life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Davenport Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa– One person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Monday night.

The person was crossing West Second Street just east of Western Avenue when a Gray Ford Focus hit them on Nov. 4, 2019 just after 6:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for “serious life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

The driver of the Focus was uninjured and there are no other reported injuries.

There is not a crosswalk or signal at that intersection.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask those with information about this incident to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip on the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola apps.