× Swing in temperatures in the coming days… Moisture limited, too

Hi folks! A quiet and fairly cool autumn day as temperatures in the upper 40s this afternoon. Not too bad of a day considering most temperatures in the coming days will be even colder.

Temperatures will dip around the 30 degree mark overnight before climbing only in the lower 40s on Tuesday.

The first of several fronts arrives later on Tuesday with a mix of a few light rain and snow showers likely Tuesday night. The track will remain north of the Quad Cities and the better chance for any light precipitation. Fortunately, any light snow accumulations will stay just north of the Wisconsin/Illinois border.

Temperatures will rebound Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s before a strong clipper or cold push of air blows in both Thursday and Friday. Highs during this period will only be in the low to mid 30s. No moisture will be expected in the form of snowfall with this cold push as skies will remain fairly sunny.

Temperatures will recover briefly on Saturday with highs in the 40s before another strong push of cold arrives in the days to follow.

The leading edge of this cold may have a rain/snow mix come Sunday before the mercury plummets around the 30 degree mark for daytime highs by the beginning of the new week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

