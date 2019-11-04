× How to vote in Iowa’s General Election Tuesday

The General Election in Iowa is Tuesday. Here’s where to find your polling location or how to absentee vote if you’re out of state:

Iowa residents can search their address on the Iowa Secretary of State website to find their polling place.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. For City and School Elections, polls close at 8 p.m.

Those absentee voting must mail ballots by Monday, November 4. They can also be hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office through Election Day until polls close.

Not registered to vote? You can still decide who represents your voice.

Residents can register to vote on election day at their polling place with a valid form of an Iowa photo ID such as a driver’s license, U.S. passport, ID card from an employer or a student ID from a high school or college.

If your ID does not have a current Iowa address on it, another document such as a utility bill, lease, paycheck or bank statement is necessary.

Even without those documents, another registered voter from your precinct can attest for your residency.