× How a basketball game may help some QC families this holiday season

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Two schools in Rock Island County are competing for charity.

Riverdale and Sherrard High School staff plan to compete in a charity basketball game on Monday, November 11 to help Quad Cities families during the holidays.

All donations at the door will go to the “Shop with a Cop” program, where officers take families in need on a shopping spree for Christmas.