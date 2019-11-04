× ‘Happy Joe’ Whitty funeral services and celebration of life events being held on Nov. 8 and 9

The family of local icon ‘Happy Joe’ Whitty has announced its plans for the events honoring his life and death on Monday morning.

Whitty passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29 due to natural causes at age 82. This followed 47 years of the business he started in East Davenport, Happy Joe’s, which spread across six Midwestern states, became a beloved establishment in the Quad City area, and gave back to the community with events such as the annual Christmas party benefiting children with special needs.

Nov. 8 and 9 will be packed with events dedicated to Whitty and his causes. The family has four events planned for that Friday and Saturday:

Friday, November 8th

The Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation (HJKF) Foundation is hosting a luncheon at the Waterfront Convention Center on State Street in Bettendorf from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All members of the McGrath and Whitty family are especially invited, but the event is open to the public as well.

Saturday, November 9th

At 10:30 a.m., Whitty’s funeral will be helf at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on 18th St. in Bettendorf. This is followed by the burial ceremony immediately after at Mount Cavalry Cemetery. Both are open to the public.

Later, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., a public Celebration of Life is behind held at Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island. The event will have a cash bar and, of course, Happy Joe’s Pizza.