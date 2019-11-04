Fire destroys central Iowa town’s only grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Iowa (AP) — A fire has destroyed the only grocery store in the central Iowa community of Ogden.

The fire began after one of the owners closed Ogden Mart for the night on Saturday. The rubble continued to smolder Sunday as hot spots persisted.

A part of the building collapsed in the fire and an excavator had to knock down the rest of the building that was still standing.

Fire officials expect the building to continue smoldering for two to three days.

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The nearest grocery store is in Boone, about 10 miles away.