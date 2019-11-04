24-year-old man and woman found dead in Sterling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Illinois-- A 24-year-old man and woman were found dead in Sterling Sunday night.

The Sterling Police Department was conducting a welfare check in the 800 block of First Avenue in Sterling, Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 3 just before 7 p.m., according to a statement from Detective Sgt. Todd Messer with the department.

Officers found a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman dead inside.

The names of the man and woman are not being released until the closest family members are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.