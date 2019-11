ROCK FALLS, Illinois — A truck was pulled out of the water in Rock Falls, but the whereabouts of the person who presumably drove it are unknown.

The truck was discovered  before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, and was promptly removed from the Rock River.

Police tell News8 that no body was found in the truck and that an investigation is underway to determine the vehicle’s owner. THey also say that more information should be released soon.