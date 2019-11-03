The Score Sunday – Orion VB, Matt Brill, Suni Lane’s big day, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the Score Sunday, the Orion Volleyball team is 35-1 and just won their 8th straight Regional Championship. We talk with the Chargers about their season and getting ready for Sectionals. Moline Alum, Matt Brill just finished his third year in the Minor Leagues. Brill helped 3 different team win championships this year. Find out what lifes been like for him as a professional baseball player. Bettendorf Alum, Suni Lane had a big game for Northern Iowa on the Football Field. The FCA story of the week features an Orion Volleyball player that continues to keep the faith even through all her pains and gains on the court.

