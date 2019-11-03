Sportscast November 2, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois High School Football Playoffs

Annawan-Wethersfield cruises to win in round 1.

Morrison runs past Ridgewood.

Fulton falls at Freeport Aquin.

Stockton picks up a road win against Princeville.

Sterling Newman beats Three Rivers rival Orion.

Knoxville piles up the points in their win.

Mercer County stays undefeated at home beating Rockford Christian.

Alleman drops round 1 game to Byron.

Kewanee wins first playoff game in 20 years.

Rock Island beats Dunlap to open playoffs.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Max Murphy claims the individual State Cross Country Championship 2-tenths of a second. Pleasant Valley places second as a team.

Camanche's Dylan Darsidan wins the 2A Individual State Cross Country Title by 8-tenths of a second.

Swimmers in Iowa punch their ticket to the State Meet.

MTI Score Standout