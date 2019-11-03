Shooting at Bettendorf mobile home park sends one person to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A shooting at a trailer park on State Street in Bettendorf left one person injured Saturday night.

The incident took place sometime after 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. According to a Davenport police officer, responders were at the scene for several hours investigating. One person was sent to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say that the suspect is currently unknown, and that it is possible for there to be two suspects.

The identity and condition of the victim has not been released. No further information is currently available.