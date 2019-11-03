Scott County District Court celebrates National Adoption Day by finding homes for 14 kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Saturday, Nov. 2 was National Adoption Day, and the Scott County District Court marked the occasion fittingly.

The agency oversaw the formal adoptions of 14 children from the foster care system Saturday morning to the largest crowd seen at the annual event.

7th District Court Judge Mark Fowler explains the challenges involved with the foster care system, saying, "There are a lot of kids in foster care here that are waiting for their foster families. And we're also in need of foster families. To take on the hard, and really difficult job, but rewarding job of being foster parents"

According to Scott County Courts, more than four thousand children enter the foster care system every year, and nearly one hundred of them have been adopted so far in 2019.