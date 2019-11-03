× Elizabeth Warren gains in polls, holds town hall in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Massachussets Senator Elizabeth Warren campaigned in Davenport today at North High School.

The firebrand Democratic candidates for president was introduced by US Representative Katie Porter, a native Iowan, who has endorsed Warren for president.

Warren addressed a crowd of more than 800. She spoke in support of teachers, unions and against big ag, big tech and big banks.

Warren’s biggest applause lines came when she spoke against corruption.

“We’ve got to stop playing defense, we’ve gotta play offense. Here’s the good news, I have the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate. Here’s the bad news: We need the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate.”

The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll released early Sunday puts Warren near the top of the Democratic field.

Former Vice President Joe Biden commands 27 percent, while Warrent has gained four percentage points in recent weeks and now has 21 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents supporting her. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders comes in at 19 percent.

“Oh I don’t do polls,” Warren told news reporters. “We’ve sure got a lot of days until the Iowa caucuses. I’m just out here like I am right now in Davenport, just trying to meet as many voters as I can face to face, do as many selfies as I can, talk about why I’m running for president and why I believe we can together. Hope and courage win elections.”

The senator ended her Davenport stop taking selfies as she is known to do with everyone in line. She headed to Muscatine for another town hall on Sunday afternoon.