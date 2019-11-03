× Davenport police catch robber also wanted for murder

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A report of a robbery at gunpoint early Sunday morning lead police to catch a man who was also wanted for murder, according to the Davenport Police Department.

At about 1:54 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, Davenport police responded to a call around the area of 200 Brady Street involving a person being robbed at gunpoint. The call reported that the suspect left the scene in a gold Chevy Malibu, which police were able to locate shortly after.

The suspect, Calvonta Stallings, was inside the vehicle with evidence of the robbery, and was charged for the crime in the 1st-degree. He also had arrest warrants from Des Moines for 1st-degree robbery and 1st-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.