Slight but brief boost in temperatures in the days ahead

Most of our morning will be sunny before we return some broken cloudiness back in our skies the rest of the day. Not much to rinse out from these clouds except a few sprinkles during the afternoon with highs around the 40 degree mark.

Overnight lows will dip around 30 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Scattered cloudiness will linger through Sunday with the biggest change coming from our temperatures. With south winds returning, highs that afternoon could be well into the 40s.

Upper 40s will be common again come Monday before a couple of weak disturbances draws down some colder air for the rest of the work week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

