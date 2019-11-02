× Rage Against The Machine may be raging again at Coachella

(CNN) — The message was cryptic. Just a graphic listing some dates:

El Paso, TX: March 26, 2020

Las Cruces, NM: March 28, 2020

Phoenix, AZ: March 30, 2020

Indio, CA: April 10, 2020

Indio, CA: April 17, 2020

That’s enough to send fans of Rage Against The Machine in a tizzy with excitement. Could the band be reuniting?

The band hasn’t played together since 2011. If these dates are true, that’s a big deal because the band could be playing at Coachella.

The band’s longtime associate Wayne Kamemoto confirmed the news to Forbes.

The account that made the announcement is not verified, and CNN is independently trying to confirm the details.

Formed in 1991, Rage Against The Machine exhilarated fans with politically revolutionary lyrics through the 1990s, including hits like “Killing in the Name” and “Bulls on Parade.”

Time magazine and Rolling Stone named the band’s third studio album, “The Battle of Los Angeles,” as the top album of 1999.

However, things went south in 2000. Lead singer Zack de la Rocha left the band over internal differences.

The other members of the band, guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commeford, and drummer Brad Wilk, formed a new band, Audioslave, with former Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell in 2001.

Audioslave recorded three studio albums before Cornell moved into a solo music career in 2007. Cornell died in May 2017 of suicide by hanging.

Rage Against The Machine reunited in 2007 before dissolving again in 2011. Could this be the start of another round? Fans are waiting to see.