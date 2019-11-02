× Quad City Storm to celebrate veterans with names painted on ice

The Quad City Storm hockey team is inviting you to help them honor veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 5th.

As part of the team’s Salute to Military Night on Saturday, Nov. 9th, Quad Citizens are invited to come to the Taxslayer center on Tuesday to paint the names of anyone who has served or is serving in the United States Military on the ice. Entry is free and the Storm will provide paint and brushes.

The names will remain on the ice through Saturday, when the Storm take on the Evansville Thunderbolts on Salute To Military night.

Tickets for Salute To Military Night will be sold at the ice painting and are available at QuadCityStorm.com. On Salute To Military Night the Storm will be wearing camoflauge military jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for Guide Dogs Of America.