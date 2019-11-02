Low-income MidAmerican Energy customers can apply for help with energy bills

MidAmerican Energy Company encourages customers struggling to pay their energy bills to seek assistance through state low-income home energy assistance programs.

LIHEAP is a federally funded energy assistance program designed to help low-income families who need assistance paying their heating bills. The program provides winter heating assistance to qualifying customers. Each state receives and administers LIHEAP funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services block grants, so programs vary by state.

“LIHEAP funds help our low-income customers manage their winter heating bills,” Mike Gehringer, vice president of customer operations for MidAmerican Energy, said. “We encourage customers to take advantage of LIHEAP assistance. Any customer who is having financial challenges should contact us to discuss our budget billing program and other payment options.” Customers can call MidAmerican Energy at 888-427-5632.

Illinois LIHEAP



To be eligible for LIHEAP in Illinois, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 150% of 2019 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $18,735, and a family of four is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $38,625.

Customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for LIHEAP to ensure they receive the assistance they need. The program will accept applications through May 31, 2020, or until funding is exhausted. To apply, Illinois residents must contact their local community action agency to schedule an appointment. For more information, call the state’s LIHEAP hotline at 877-411-WARM (9276).

Iowa LIHEAP

Community action agencies in Iowa review applications and administer grant funds. Household income and size, type of primary heating fuel, housing type and other factors are considered.

To be eligible for LIHEAP in Iowa, the total household income for an applicant must be at or below 175% of 2019 federal poverty guidelines. For example, a single-person household is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $21,858. A family of four is eligible with an annual gross income at or below $45,063.

Eligible customers who need help with energy bills should apply for LIHEAP at a local community action agency. The Iowa Department of Human Rights has additional information about the program and eligibility requirements.