Powerful Women. Powerful Positions.

WONDER WOMEN is a podcast that showcases the female movers and shakers running and leading businesses, non-profits, governments, and schools across the Quad City Area, Iowa, and Illinois.

EPISODE SEVEN: They’re the ONLY all-women regional economic development team in the COUNTRY. That title is self-proclaimed, but try to prove them wrong. I know I’m not going to! This five-member success squad represents Quad Cities First, the economic development division of the Quad Cities Chamber. It includes Tami Petsche, Julie Jindrich, Michelle Lewis, and Jenelle Wolber – led by a fearless female: Liz Murray-Tallman, Chief Economic Development Officer.

In this month’s podcast, these “Wonder Women” talk about an industry that has been dominated by older men, but is now seeing a shift towards more women – and younger women at that. What was once a competition between regions is now turning into a collaboration – with women at the forefront.

That was apparent at the Women in Economic Development Forum, which recently took place in Chicago. We talk about that experience and the new perspective women are bringing when it comes to building up and growing our economy.

We are digging deeper in this podcast, though. I always ask the question – “Did being a woman factor into your success story?” Well, we had an epiphany that we can’t wait to share with you in the episode above! HINT: I may not need to ask this question moving forward.

The questions that will never change are – “What is a Wonder Woman to you?” and “What is your advice for the next generation of the Girl Power Movement?” Their answers are amazing. Liz shared a list from Lolly Daskal, the CEO of Lead From Within, which includes becoming a person of value and recognizing your own worth. However, we’re pleased to reveal what we’re calling “Liz’s List” – which adds a few more pieces to the puzzle of finding out who you are and how to be the best you can be:

Try to lead by example

Become what you respect

Surround yourself with talented people

Don’t take yourself too seriously

Click on the link above to hear the full conversation that took place in a FULL podcast studio, then click here to learn more about Quad Cities First and these incredible “Wonder Women.”

