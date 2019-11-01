Police say Moline man targeted, killed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Illinois man was targeted and fatally shot at an eastern Iowa convenience store.

The shooting was reported a little before 8 a.m. Wednesday at a Kum & Go in Cedar Rapids. Officers soon found the wounded man, and he was rushed to a hospital. Police say he died at 4:40 a.m. Thursday.

He's been identified as 27-year-old Reginald Ward Jr., who lived in Moline, Illinois. Investigators think Ward was specifically targeted.

Police are looking for a car seen leaving the store. No arrests have been reported.

