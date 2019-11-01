× Obamacare enrollment opens November 1; what Illinois and Iowa consumers need to know

The open enrollment for Obamacare started Friday, November 1 and rust through Sunday, December 15. This period is for 2020 coverage.

Consumers can sign up on the federal exchange, healthcare.gov. A questionnaire will help you estimate prices before logging in and selecting plans. Click here to see plans and prices for 2020.

Two-thirds of Americans shopping for coverage on the federal exchange can find policies for $10 or less a month, according to Get America Covered, an advocacy group that promotes enrollment in the Affordable Care Act.

If you’re already enrolled in Obamacare, and do not choose a plan for 2020, you will automatically be re-enrolled into the same plan or a similar plan, according to the Iowa Insurance Division.

Doug Ommen, the Iowa Insurance Commissioner, said he is encouraging Iowans who are looking into individual plans to talk with a licensed insurance agent to find their best plan.

“The ACA-compliant insurance market is available to Iowans, however, many Iowans have been priced out of that market,” said Ommen. “Changes made at the Iowa state legislature and by the federal government have provided a few more options in addition to ACA-compliant coverage for Iowans to review as they plan out their health needs for 2020.”

If you live in Iowa and have questions about the enrollment process, you can call 1-800-318-2596. Find local help here.

If you live in Illinois, you can use the state’s official exchange website “Get Covered Illinois.”

Robert Muriel, Director of the Illinois Department of Insurance, said rates are trending downward for 2020 and the insurance marketplace has stabilized.

“This is good news for Illinois consumers,” said Muriel. “We encourage everyone to shop and compare because prices and plans change every year.”

According to the department, there are more than 140 health insurance plans for 2020.

Click here to get started on the marketplace.