× Light mix in spots this evening… Snow melt will be slow in the days ahead

After tying a record morning low of 19 degrees, temperatures have climbed around 40 degrees in most spots! Certainly not warm enough to melt some of the snow in our front yard.

Clouds we’re noticing this afternoon are part of a weak disturbance that will carry a few light showers to even a light mix of rain and snow this evening for parts of the area. The light mix is will likely take place the farther north of the Quad Cities as you go. This shouldn’t pose too much a problem for commuters. Skies will remain cloudy overnight, so not as cold with lows around the 30 degree mark.

Broken cloudiness will highlight our weekend with hopefully a few breaks of sunshine in between. Highs will be around 40 on Saturday with mid to upper 40s on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

