Jo Daviess County police looking for a suspect in an attempted bank robbery

APPLE RIVER, Illinois– The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect in an attempted bank robbery.

A suspect described as a white male attempted to rob Apple River State Bank in Apple River, Illinois Wednesday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

The suspect was seen driving a red vehicle just before noon on Oct. 30.

Apple River is a half-mile from the Wisconsin state border.

Police ask those with information about this incident to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141 or by email at investigations@jodaviess.org.