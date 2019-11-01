× Galesburg standoff stemming from domestic disturbance call lasts for nearly 10 hours

GALESBURG, Illinois — A standoff that lasted nearly 10 hours in Galesburg ended with the suspect surrendering to police.

The situation started around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, November 1. That’s when police were called to the 1700 block of East Main Street for a domestic disturbance call, according to a statement from the Galesburg Police Department.

Police said everyone inside the home was evacuated, except for a “white male subject reported to have a handgun” who was making threats to harm himself, his family and police. Neighbors were also notified of the situation and given the chance to evacuate.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and tried to talk with the person inside, sand the police statement. Several hours later, around 11:50 a.m. he left the house and surrendered to police.

An investigation is underway, police said. No further information is available at this time.