Don’t have a toothbrush handy? Here’s what a dentist says can help protect teeth in between brushes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- A hoard of Halloween candy can get you thinking about your dental health.

Dr. Brian Prudent with MyoTech Dental in Moline sat down with Meteorologist Eric Sorensen to go over some of the best ways to protect your smile from candy, even when you don't have a toothbrush handy.

We all know brushing your teeth is your best daily defense against plaque buildup, but what do you do in between brushes?

Dr. Prudent advised drinking a glass of water in between sweets. He also said being choosy with your candy can help keep your smile healthy. He said choosing candies that leave your mouth sooner and don't linger can be a wise decision. That would be chocolates over chewy candies or caramels.

He also showed us how technology has advanced through the years, and how your dental health can affect your health overall.