A LeClaire dentist office wants your Halloween candy

Posted 5:41 pm, November 1, 2019

LECLAIRE, Iowa — A dentist office in LeClaire is asking for kids to share their leftover Halloween candy.

River View Dental Specialists is asking for donated candy to send to the U.S. troops overseas.  It’s part of a nationwide program called Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops.  The group is collecting candy through mid-November.

Donors get $1 per pound of candy they donate, said Stephanie Wainwright with River View Dental Specialists.  She said they’re throwing in a toothbrush for their donors as well.

You can drop off your candy between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1111 Canal Shore Drive.

